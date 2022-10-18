Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation functioning as usual: Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation is still functioning as usual even though the government is now a caretaker government following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament, said its chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said the task force was not disbanded because inflation-related problems were still the government's responsibility.

“Inflation is there, and it continues to be the government’s responsibility to monitor (the situation) even in the form of a caretaker government,” he told a press conference here today.

On June 29, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the formation of the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation to help Malaysian families face the rising cost of living.

Besides Annuar, the task force has five other members, namely Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

On Oct 10, Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of the Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election.

On the same day, Mohd Zuki said the Cabinet led by Ismail Sabri would continue to function as a caretaker government and Cabinet meetings could continue to be held as usual despite the dissolution of Parliament.

Elaborating, Annuar said the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation still holds a meeting at the beginning of every month to determine the ceiling price of bottled cooking oil based on the price of crude palm oil.

“We should be meeting twice a week, but we are giving a chance to elected representatives who were ‘shocked’ by the dissolution of Parliament to return to see the preparations in their respective constituency.

“That’s why we haven’t held a meeting this week, but maybe we will convene next week,” he said.

On the supply of chicken and eggs in the market, he said it was still being monitored by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry.

Regarding the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device programme (PerantiSiswa), Annuar said he wants the devices to be distributed to eligible students immediately.

“Suppliers need to increase their manpower and go all out at the distribution centres. This is to ensure that the devices reach the students as soon as possible,” he added.

Yesterday, Annuar said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is committed to expediting the distribution of devices under the PerantiSiswa programme to 279,188 successful applicants by the end of this month.

To date, a total of 474,311 applications for the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device have been received, involving 95,882 in the first phase and 378,429 in the second phase.-Bernama