Special task force to investigate TNG service complaints: KPDN

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will set up a special task force to look into people’s complaints regarding the Touch ‘n Go (TNG) service.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the special task force to be formed soon will be led by the ministry’s secretary-general.

Elaborating, he said the team had to be set up due to the rising complaints from consumers about TNG service, especially during the Chinese New Year celebration week.

“I have asked the relevant bodies to conduct a study and the management of TNG to respond to the complaints and grievances from the public. In fact, I personally received some of the complaints.

“I will ask for a report to be submitted to the ministry for each case. For example, yesterday, we received details about a particular issue and the company responded immediately. This enables us to monitor the issue,” he told a press conference today.

Salahuddin said action would be taken against the company if it fails to fulfil its responsibility to resolve problems related to the service.

“I will monitor and ensure that they (the operator) meet their responsibilities. (However), if they fail to do so, then I will discuss the action that will be taken,” he said.

He also said that the complaints were related to TNG Visa prepaid cards, difficulties in obtaining TNG cards, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) problems and unanswered hotlines. -Bernama