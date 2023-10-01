Special team proposed to conduct monitoring at developments in Cameron Highlands: Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will propose the establishment of a special monitoring team to conduct regular monitoring and enforcement of development projects in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the team, comprising various agencies, headed by the Pahang State Land and Mines Department (PTG), is an additional measure taken by the ministry to monitor the field area.

“The setting up of the team is to ensure that any project subject to environmental impact assessment (EIA) requirements receives the EIA report from the Department of Environment (DOE) before approval.

“The Mineral and Geoscience Department will also examine the hazard and risk assessment of the landslides by implementation carried out by relevant authorities,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, the JMG will lead the slope monitoring team to monitor the current conditions on the ground and assess the extent of landslide risk, as well as follow up on agricultural works near the area, including mitigation measures.

Recently, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that all hill-slope development projects in Cameron Highlands be carefully studied and monitored since excessive development can invite natural disasters.

A mudslide incident reportedly occurred in Kampung Raja Pekan Housing, Cameron Highlands, on Aug 30 last year, affecting one house, followed by two more landslides in the same area on Nov 17 and Dec 20, respectively.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the landslides were likely caused by farming activities near the area.

Nik Nazmi said the DOE investigation of development projects in the Cameron Highlands revealed that 16 projects had received EIA approval and are regularly monitored by the DOE.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi informed that the DOE had conducted an investigation into the project that caused the mud flood in Kampung Raja town on Dec 20, and found that the project developer did not seek approval for the EIA report before any work was carried out.

Accordingly, he said the DOE has issued a directive under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (directing the project developer) to stop all work at the site until an EIA has been carried out.

“The project developer has also been directed to take remedial measures to prevent mudflows and investigation papers are being prepared for prosecution in court,” he said.-Bernama