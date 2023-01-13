Special Umno General Assembly passes two party constitution amendments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Umno General Assembly today approved two amendments to the party’s constitution, one of which involves any member who wins in a contest but leaves the party or contests as an Independent candidate or opposing party in the election automatically loses membership.

Amendments involving Clause 20.11 to align with the Anti-Party Hopping Act approved by Parliament.

Another amendment approved would place the division’s information head as those who automatically become a representative in the Umno General Assembly every year, involving an amendment to Clause 8.4.

The approval of the two amendments was confirmed by Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin who stated that the amendments were passed with more votes in favour.

Earlier, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin when presenting the amendment said it was amended to ensure that the provisions by the party are up-to-date and is in line with the current provisions and national laws.

This time’s general assembly involved 2,648 delegates and 174 observers, which are the heads of the section, making a total of 2,822 people. -Bernama