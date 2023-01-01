Spectator's death: State govt to look into full report from race organiser

IPOH: The state government will look into the full report from the organiser of the “CCT Battle of Champions” following the death of a spectator in an accident at the Dato’ Sagor Circuit, Kampung Gajah yesterday.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said further action would be taken particularly on the security aspect, after studying the report.

“On behalf of the state government I offer our condolences to the victim’s family and we do very much regret the incident.

“I will announce the next course of action after I have gone through the full report including from the local authority on the technical aspects, spectators and racers' safety, the officials on duty and so forth,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, a spectator who was also a workshop mechanic died while receiving treatment at the Changkat Melintang Hospital in Lambor Kanan after he was hit by a race car which had gone off the track during the CCT Battle of Champion race .

The results of the post-mortem found that the victim suffered head injuries and bleeding in the lungs.

Khairudin said the state government would not compromise on safety and security at every motorsport event adding that the organisers should be held responsible if they had conducted the programme without following standard operating procedures (SOPs).-Bernama