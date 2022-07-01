‘Spectrum of the Sea’ port call a starting point, more cruise ships to follow: PPC chairman

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (PPC) hopes that the ‘Spectrum of the Sea’ cruise port call at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal on July 2 will be a starting point for other international cruise ship dockings in the future.

In a statement today, PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the port call of the cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd (RCCL) was one that had been awaited by various industries in Penang.

“I believe the tourism industry, as well as the downstream industry involved in tourism activities, will enjoy the benefits of this port call. It will not be the first and the last (port call).

“The Spectrum of the Sea port call this time is a starting point for port calls of other international cruise ships in the future. The Spectrum of the Sea itself will dock in Penang twice a week,” he said.

Tan said the Spectrum of the Sea, carrying a total of 3239 passengers and 1577 crew, would definitely boost the tourism industry on the island and in turn have a positive impact on Penang’s economy.-Bernama