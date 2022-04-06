Speed limits save lives

I REFER to the recent suggestion by the Transport Ministry to reduce speed limits. The suggestion has come at an appropriate time for Malaysia. While international and domestic tourists are attracted by our great transport infrastructure, they are also aware of the problem of road safety in Malaysia.

According to the World Health Organisation, speed limits are one of the most effective strategies in road safety. The probability and severity of road crashes are significantly reduced by compliance to speed limits.

In rural areas, the reduced “perception of enforcement” by road users, combined with the diminished traffic, encourages speeding.

To make matters worse, the combined effect of lower compliance to helmets/seat belts and accessibility to tertiary medical care for severe injuries leads to higher morbidity and mortality due to road crashes in rural areas.

Speed limits should be determined by individual road authorities based on traffic type or volume, road infrastructure, pedestrian usage and other factors. One speed limit does not fit all roads. Hence, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has called for stakeholder discussions not just in cities, but in all localities. The process is a long drawn one but one which has significant hope to reduce the toll of lives on the road.

Universities should take the challenge of playing a bigger role to facilitate such national deliberations. Citizens and communities alike have a duty to respect and follow speed limits for the sake of their own safety as well as other road users.

Prof Dr Krishnan Rajam

AIMST University

Former Technical Officer (Injury Prevention),

World Health Organisation