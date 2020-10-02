Spike in Covid-19 cases : Police to ensure sop implemented effectively

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will mobilise their personnel to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 are implemented effectively if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is re-enforced.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this was due to a spike of up to 260 Covid-19 cases as reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

“If the MCO is re-enforced, then the PDRM together with the other enforcement agencies will ensure effective compliance of MCO regulations by the public,“ he told Bernama, today.

He said PDRM had issued repeated reminders to all Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) SOP compliance teams to step up inspection and monitoring to ensure the public adhered to the stipulated regulations.

“Focus is also given to monitoring people who are subject to quarantine orders at home to comply with MOH instructions,“ he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 260 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, the second highest in Malaysia after June 4 which recorded 277 cases.

On Sept 24, Bernama reported that the PDRM will tighten enforcement of RMCO SOP compliance following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the monitoring teams had been instructed to arrest or issue compounds against those who violated the SOP without compromise. — Bernama