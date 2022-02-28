SPM written exams to start this Wednesday

PETALING JAYA: A total of 407,097 candidates will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) written examinations starting this Wednesday until March 29.

In a statement today, the Education Ministry said 50,154 invigilators have been appointed and deployed to 3,382 examination centres nationwide.

Candidates are reminded to bring along their identification cards and examination registration slips to the centres.

“They can refer to the Examination Syndicate’s official site at http://lp.moe.gov.my for all information about the written SPM examinations including the date, time, papers as well as instructions that need to be adhered to throughout the period of the examination,“ read the statement.