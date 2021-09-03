Sporting fraternity demands answers to Tokyo debacle

PETALING JAYA: An athlete’s training and effort have gone to waste, and a gold has been lost, yet no one has been made to answer for it.

That is the general reaction of sports officials over the disqualification of paralympian Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli(pix) for failing to turn up at the call room on time.

Ziyad, Malaysia’s ace in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics 2020, even broke the world record twice on the road to winning his favourite event – the T20 classification shot put.

In the wake of complaints that he had turned up three minutes late at the call room before the start of the event, Ziyad was classified as DNS (did-not-start) and stripped of the gold medal.

Instead, Ukraine’s Maksym Koval, who won the silver, took home the gold.

Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong expressed dismay that no one has come forward to explain.

Zolkples took it as a personal tragedy, given his long and close association with Ziyad during his years in the sports arena.

“I literally brought him up when I was in the sports council,” he told theSun.

Ziyad first won gold at the London Paralympics in 2012 when Zolkples was head of the NSC. The Tokyo Games is his third outing as a Malaysian paralympian.

“I have been following his progress since then. What happened in Tokyo is tragic, it is ‘cuai’ (reckless) on the part of the officials who accompanied him to Tokyo,” he said.

Zolkples also hit out at those who have levelled the blame on the Ukraine team. “Everyone, including ministers, have made so many absurd statements about the Ukrainians that the country’s embassy had to close its Facebook page. It’s not appropriate for a minister to place blame on others, given that the fault is solely our own,” he added.

He said that as chef-de-mission for the 2010 Asian Games and the London Paralympic Games, he instructed the escort officials, particularly the team manager, to ensure that the athletes arrived at the competition venue two hours before their event started.

He said this was to give them time to prepare mentally and physically, and to ensure their equipment was in order.

“The Tokyo debacle should serve as a lesson for every national contingent official so that we do not make the same mistake in future,” he added.

He pointed out that the rules are to be obeyed, not disregarded.

Also commenting on the rules, secretary of the Malaysia Independent Living Association for the Disabled, Sia Siew Chin, stressed that the organisers’ decision should be respected.

“It is the responsibility of officials who are escorting the athlete to remove obstacles and lessen the difficulties to ensure that he arrived on time,” she told theSun.

“It has nothing to do with whether or not it is fair. If we want to play a game, we must adhere to the rules,” she pointed out.

Sports Law counsel Datuk Michael Wong said the blame should not be put on Ziyad alone.

“The chef-de-mission and all support officials should answer for it,” he told theSun.

Wong, who is also president of the Malaysia Canoe Federation, said the officials who accompanied the athletes did not have the necessary experience and were oblivious to the importance of time management.

He said if the Ukraine officials had lodged their protest only after the event, Malaysia would have had a better chance of getting it quashed.

“But they complained even before the event started, so the referee was empowered to allow Ziyad to compete under protest (which led to his disqualification),” he said.

“The law and rules are in place to be followed, and I believe they serve everyone,” he added.