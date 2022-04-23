Sports Commissioner asked to review deregistration of POS: Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has asked the Sports Commissioner (PJS) to review the deregistration of the Selangor Athletics Association (POS) to ensure decisions taken are in accordance with rules and laws.

Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said the issue faced by POS was not a new thing but in fact had hit many other sports associations in the country.

“There have been many other problems like this such as involving the Perak Football Association (PAFA) for example, but I have instructed PJS to make decisions in accordance with the existing rules and regulations.

“As for POS, I have no problem meeting them but it should be according to the priority and suitability on the part of KBS,“ he told reporters after attending the “Sahur Peja Adventure Programme” with Fun Ride Riders here today.

On April 18, Sports Commissioner Ibrahim Mohd Yusof confirmed that POS had been deregistered on the grounds that the parent body for athletics in Selangor was no longer active and not an entity that should be registered to represent the sport in any state or Malaysia in accordance with the Sports Development Act 1997.

POS was embroiled in an internal leadership crisis and broke up into two camps, with each claiming to be its lawful representatives.

The decision also saw all its elections after the crisis broke out, including for the previous leadership of POS, declared as invalid.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said that he is confident that the national shuttlers will perform their best to win the title at the Badminton Asia Championship 2022 which will be held in Manila from April 26 to May 1.

He said the confidence was based on the current performance as well as the high fighting spirit displayed by the national badminton players.

“However, Malaysians, especially badminton fans, need to understand and we should never put pressure on the players. I hope they are given space to ensure success, ”he said.

At the BAC competition this time, four players will take on the national challenge in the men's singles. World number seven Lee Zii Jia will lead the men's singles team backed up by Liew Daren, Ng Tze Yong and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

The men's doubles will be shouldered by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik; German Open champions Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei; Tee Kai Wun-Man Wei Chong and professional pair Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin.-Bernama