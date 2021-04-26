Sports in brief

Aussie duo win Zurich Classic

AUSTRALIAN duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith harnessed the spirit of Anzac Day to victory at the Zurich Classic yesterday, bringing pride to family back home they haven't seen in over a year.

The duo carded a 2-under 70 to beat South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans in the two-man team event, a win with deeper significance as it coincided with the holiday in Australia and New Zealand.

“I was actually speaking to my old man last night and he said it’s a really good omen for us guys being up the top of the leaderboard on Anzac Day,” Smith, 27, told reporters.

It was the second holiday victory for Leishman, who defeated Spain’s Jon Rahm to win the Farmers Insurance Open on Australia Day a year ago.

“I need more Australian holidays,” said the 37-year-old, six-time PGA Tour winner. “It’s nice.”

Berrettini tames Djokovic conqueror in Belgrade

ITALY’S Matteo Berrettini won his fourth career title yesterday defeating Aslan Karatsev, who had stunned Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, in the Belgrade clay court final.

The 25-year-old Berrettini, the world No. 10, triumphed 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-0) over the Russian who was seeking his second title of 2021 after winning in Dubai.

“This title is for my family, this is the first time that they are actually here to see me win the trophy even though it's my fourth one,” Berrettini said at the trophy ceremony. “So this is a special one.”

Aussies leave Covid-tainted IPL

TWO Australian cricketers became the latest to pull out of the Indian Premier League yesterday as pressure grows on the tournament following a devastating coronavirus surge.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson’s franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted that the players are “returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021”.

Rajasthan Royals said that AJ Tye also flew back to Australia on Sunday.

The bowler was quoted by Australian radio station SEN WA that more Australians may follow suit.

“There are some concerns. I’m not sure if I’ll be the only one, but that’s too early for me to say.”