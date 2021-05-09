Sports in brief

Dortmund wait on injured Haaland for German Cup final

BORUSSIA DORTMUND are facing a wait to see if Erling Braut Haaland can shake off a leg injury to be fit for Thursday’s German Cup final.

Haaland has scored 37 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season, but sat out Saturday’s 3-2 Bundesliga win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

Haaland celebrated in the stands as England winger Jadon Sancho scored twice to seal the win which confirmed Bayern Munich as champions for the ninth straight season.

The striker has missed Dortmund’s last two matches, but the club hope Haaland can take a full part in training next week to be fit for the Cup final, also against Leipzig in Berlin.

“We will have to see. He has a deep bruising which is proving very stubborn and has built up a lot of fluid. We just hope that it will reduce from day to day and he will be back at the beginning or middle of next week,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic when asked about Haaland.

Abid hits double century

ZIMBABWE captain Brendan Taylor paid tribute to Pakistan after the tourists took total control on the second day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, outclassing the home side with both bat and ball to take a huge step towards sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Zimbabwe were 52 for four at the close in reply to Pakistan’s 510 for eight declared, 458 runs behind.

After remaining reasonably competitive until lunch on Saturday, Zimbabwe's bowlers took a hammering during the afternoon.

Opening batsman Abid Ali made 215 not out and Nauman Ali slammed 97 before being stumped off a wide.

The pair plundered 169 runs off 199 balls for the eighth wicket.

“They’re showing us how to play Test cricket at the moment,” admitted Taylor, acknowledging that the afternoon run feast was the culmination of hours of disciplined batting.

“We can learn a lot from their batsmen, the way they apply themselves. They just try and wear you down. At the end of the day your bowlers are almost at the brink. That’s what Test cricket is all about.”

Abid said scoring a maiden Test double century was a career highlight.

“It’s a big achievement for me. I wanted to bat for two sessions to take the total to 500. Although we lost a few early wickets Nauman gave me good company and we managed to take the total to where we wanted,” he said.

Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium holds track and field test event, minus fans

HUNDREDS of athletes, including US sprinter Justin Gatlin, participated in a test event at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, as organisers fined tuned operations and practiced COVID-19 countermeasures with under three months to go before the Tokyo Games begin.

No spectators were present in the stadium, where the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.

Sunday’s event, involving 420 athletes, including nine from abroad, was split into morning and evening sessions with Gatlin on the start list for the 100-metre in the evening.

Despite the state of emergency, organisers have operated more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting.

“People are really worried about people coming from overseas as coronavirus variants are spreading, but as an athlete I want the Olympics to be held with people from various countries running,” said Suzuha Kobari, after participating in the women’s 100-metre in the morning session.

Michael Jordan college jersey fetches RM5.68m at auction

A Michael Jordan game-worn jersey from his 1982-83 season at the University of North Carolina has sold for US$1.38 million (RM5.68m) at auction, Heritage Auctions said Saturday.

“We’re extremely proud to have shattered records for a Jordan game-worn jersey,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

Adding to the value of the blue and white No. 23 Tar Heels jersey is the fact that it's the kit Jordan was wearing on the cover of the March 1983 Sporting News, which declared Jordan the NCAA player of the year.

The season was Jordan's second at UNC, and the season after a freshman Jordan helped take the Tar Heels to the 1982 national championship over a Georgetown team that featured Patrick Ewing.

The same jersey had brought US$63,500 (RM261,143) when it was auctioned in 1999, and Heritage had expected it to go four about US$1m (RM4.1m) in its Spring Sports Catalog Auction.