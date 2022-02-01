Sports Minister makes it a CNY to cherish for Lee Peng, Boey

KUALA LUMPUR: This year's Chinese New Year is one that former national para swimmer Koh Lee Peng will cherish after getting a chance to celebrate it with Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) in Bandar Perda in Penang today.

The Youth and Sports Ministry, in a statement today, said Lee Peng was grateful and thankful for the visit and contribution by Ahmad Faizal, who was also accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashikin Mohammed Radzi and National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed.

Lee Peng is one of the former athletes who received assistance from YAKEB.

Previously, it had gone viral on social media and also reported in the media that Lee Peng, the winner of seven gold and three silver medals at the ASEAN Para Games from 2001-2005, had to sell tissues in the Bukit Bintang area for her survival.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal also brought joy to Boey Su Siong, a national boxer back in the 1960s, when he visited the pugilist in Simpang Empat, Penang.

“He (Boey) looked happy and shared stories of his success in boxing back in those days. A donation was also given to the former athlete, who brought glory to the country back then,” the statement added.

Ahmad Faizal, in the meantime, was clearly moved and happy to have had the chance to celebrate Chinese New Year with the two national sports greats.-Bernama