Spotify to axe 200 jobs

STOCKHOLM: Swedish music-streaming giant Spotify will cut about 200 jobs from its podcast division, the company said on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The “difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment” would see two per cent of Spotify’s global workforce cut, head of its podcast division, Sahar Elhabashi, said in a statement.

“These decisions are not something we take lightly. I want to express my appreciation for everything those leaving have done for podcasting and Spotify.”

Spotify is the most-used audio podcast platform in most countries, and the top publisher in the US, Elhabashi said.

“Since we entered the space, over half-a-billion people have listened to a podcast on Spotify. Consumption has grown more than 1,400 per cent.”

Podcast content had increased from 200,000 titles to over five million shows on Spotify since 2019, she said.

“In addition to fuelling a revolution for the medium, this massive group of creators and listeners has also taught us an enormous amount about where podcasting is today and where it is going tomorrow,“ she said.

Elhabashi said other changes were coming to the podcast division, including merging the Parcast and Gimlet networks into one Spotify Studios operation.

“And with these changes, we will accelerate into the next chapter for podcasts on Spotify with strong discovery and podcast habits for users, thriving monetisation and audience growth for creators, and a valuable, high-margin business for Spotify.” -Bernama