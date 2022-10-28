Sprint highway road closure, traffic diversions from Saturday (Oct 29)

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the SPRINT Highway are advised to use alternative routes in several areas from tomorrow until early next March due to the closure of roads for the construction of a multi-level flyover by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

SPRINT Highway Communications Department head Shah Rizal Mohamed Fawzi said the situation involves road users from Petaling Jaya using the right lane to Jalan Maarof towards Bangsar at the Maarof intersection.

Also involved are motorists from Petaling Jaya heading towards Kuala Lumpur via Pusat Bandar Damansara, which involves Jalan Johar, Jalan Beringin and Jalan Semantan.

“The right lane for vehicles from Petaling Jaya to Jalan Maarof towards Bangsar at the Maarof intersection will be closed and vehicles will need to take a detour to the left via Jalan Johar-Jalan Beringin-Jalan Damanlela-Jalan Damansuria-SPRINT headed to Petaling Jaya and then to the right to the new flyover in front of the Pavilion project.

“This traffic diversion is expected to ease traffic congestion during peak hours for vehicles from Petaling Jaya or the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) to Kuala Lumpur from the Maarof intersection to the Semantan intersection,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised highway users to use four alternatives routes to ease congestion in the area due to the road closure.

The four alternative routes are the Damansara Link-Damansara Puchong Highway (LDP)-Penchala Link-Jalan Duta-Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim-Jalan Kuching; Damansara Link-Kerinchi Link-Jalan Duta-Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim-Jalan Kuching; Damansara Link-Kerinchi Link-Federal Highway Route 2 (FHR2)-Jalan Syed Putra-Jalan Kinabalu; and Damansara Link-Jalan Dato Abu Bakar-Jalan Universiti-FHR2-Jalan Syed Putra-Jalan Kinabalu.

Motorists are also asked to cooperate and follow the instructions of the traffic diversion signs and use the suggested alternative routes.-Bernama