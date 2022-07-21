Spritzer wins Diamond Taste Award 2022

TAIPING: Spritzer silica-rich natural mineral water was recently awarded three stars in the Superior Taste Award 2022 organised by the Brussels-based International Taste Institute.

The three stars awarded derived from areas of judging categories include exceptional products, remarkable products and notable products.

The International Taste Institute is an organisation of chefs and sommeliers founded in 2005 dedicated to assisting food and beverage (F&B) companies improve the quality of their products through the annual Superior Taste Award.

To be awarded three stars, products must have overall scores of over 90% and be considered an exceptional product by the 200 jury members from 20 countries that have been carefully selected based on their experience in tasting.

This is the seventh time over a 10-year period that Spritzer Natural Mineral Water, which is sourced from underground aquifers from a protected tropical landbank, has been awarded three stars which entitles it to the Diamond Taste Award.

Spritzer silica-rich Natural Mineral Water was also among only 18 products out of 2,350 F&B products this year to be awarded Diamond Taste Award by a panel of professional taste experts.

The company thanked consumers for their support and loyalty over the years as it strives to maintain the quality of the silica-rich natural mineral water while continuing to give back to society through various initiatives spanning from assistance during disasters to recycling programmes to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

Spritzer recently launched a new iconic bottle with a trendy and vibrant design made from fully recycled materials. It also recently won the Reader’s Digest’s Trusted Brands 2022 platinum award for 21 consecutive years.