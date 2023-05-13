Spruce up Seremban city to attract tourists

DURING a recent visit to Seremban, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a total allocation of RM1.27 billion for socio-economic development projects in Negeri Sembilan.

The Negeri Sembilan folks were pleased as the city and towns will undergo some transformation for the well-being of the people.

The prime minister also announced plans to rebuild dilapidated schools and improve special education.

In addition, health clinics will be upgraded to reduce overcrowding.

Meanwhile, the owners of the 891 units of Residensi Seremban Sentral homes under the PR1MA Corporation Malaysia, who had previously failed to receive their house keys from the developer, will be able to move in next month.

The state government should also take initiatives to remove or clean up “eyesores” from the city, like the unsightly pond which came into being when The Convent Seremban development project was abandoned in 1997. It should also look into either reviving or clearing other abandoned projects to breathe new life into the city.

As a premier school, King George V requires a fresh coat of paint as it

is in a dilapidated condition. The abandoned building facing the school is another eyesore in

the area.

The Seremban Municipal Council should improve its planning to attract more tourists while Port Dickson should undergo a facelift to become a more attractive tourist destination.

While Nilai is known as a textile city and industrial location, Seremban 2 has seen remarkable development, except for the traffic congestion during peak hours, which is expected to ease upon completion of the outer ring road.

Seremban city has the potential to become a progressive commerce centre and provide a better

living environment. To achieve this, town planners must prioritise development initiatives.

The upcoming High-Speed Rail could play a significant role in drawing both local and foreign tourists to the city, making the Seremban Railway Station an essential stopover.

The state government should also consider making Seremban a smart, low-carbon city by strengthening its digital infrastructure, promoting sustainable mobility and ensuring an eco-friendly environment.

Seremban city should shine not only as an economic hub but also as a preferred destination for foreign investors, tourism and job opportunities, resulting in increased revenue for the state and improved well-being for the community.

Its strategic location within the Southern Corridor of Greater Kuala Lumpur will bring about positive impacts for its people.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban