Spurs sign defender Pedro Porro from Sporting

LONDON: Tottenham announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro minutes before the January transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday.

The right-back will join Antonio Conte’s team on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation for Spurs to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($49 million, £40 million).

The 23-year-old Spain international, who was at Manchester City from 2019 until last summer, played twice for Sporting against Spurs in this season’s Champions League group stage.

Tottenham also announced the departure of defender Matt Doherty, who has joined Atletico Madrid.

“We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join another club,“ Spurs said in a statement.

Atletico confirmed Doherty’s move to the Spanish capital.

“Matt Doherty is a new Red & White player!” the La Liga club tweeted. -AFP