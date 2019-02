KUALA LUMPUR: A squash centre will be named after Datuk Nicol David after her retirement to honour the eight-time world champion’s services and sacrifices to the sport and country.

“I have informed the National Sports Council (MSN) to provide Nicol will necessary aid and not just a pension,“ Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

“She will announce the centre herself. The government is her biggest fan.”

Syed Saddiq was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the Women’s Media Journalist Association Women’s Media Tournament (Pertama) here today.

On Feb 19, Nicol announced her retirement at the end of the 2018/19 tour season after spending more than 20 years representing Malaysia in the sport.

“This decision has been thought through for quite some time and I do know this is my last season,” she said.