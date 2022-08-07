Squash: M’sia set up triple treat as Ivan-Eain Yow also make doubles semis

BIRMINGHAM: Malaysia will now have three squash doubles pairs in the semi-finals of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after Ng Eain Yow-Ivan Yuen Chee Wern checked into the last four of men’s doubles here today.

After Aifa Azman(pix)-Rachel Arnorld and Chan Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi booked their tickets in the women’s doubles semi-finals yesterday, Eain Yow-Ivan followed suit when they defeated India’s Velavan Senthilkumar-Abhay Singh 11-8, 11-8 in the quarter-finals at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre.

Eain Yow-Ivan will take on James Willstrop-Declan James in the last four tomorrow after the English pair trounced Australia’s Cameron Pilley-Rhys Dowling 11-7, 11-4 in the other quarter-final.

Yesterday, Aifa-Rachel and Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani cleared their women’s doubles quarter-final hurdles to stay on track for the squash medals.

In tomorrow’s semi-finals, Aifa-Rachel will take on England’s Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters while Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani will face New Zealand’s Joelle King-Amanda Landers Murphy.-Bernama