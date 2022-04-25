SRC case: Najib to file appeal petition at Federal Court today

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) will be filing an appeal petition to set aside his conviction in the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds at the Federal Court today.

This followed a unanimous decision by the apex court three-member panel led by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, in allowing Najib’s application for an extension of time no later than today (April 25) to file the appeal petition.

The other two judges on the bench were Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan and Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

The matter was confirmed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul after the online hearing of the application.

“For the application (by Najib) for the extension of time to file the petition of appeal today, the unanimous decision (is given) by the Federal Court to grant the extension from April 11.

“The applicant (Najib) is to file the petition of appeal for the SRC main appeal by today, April 25,” Mohd Ashrof told reporters after the hearing.

On April 11, the Pekan MP through Messrs Shafee & Co applied for an extension of time no later than April 25 to file the appeal petition.

According to his supporting affidavit, Najib said the grounds of the judgment prepared by the judges of the Appeals Court contained 176 volumes in total and the defence only received them on March 31.

“It is impossible for my defence team to study all the records of appeals and prepare a complete appeal petition in such a short time to address all issues raised by the Court of Appeal judges.

“The grounds of judgment should be scrutinised by examining the notes of the proceedings at both stages of the proceedings to ensure accuracy in the findings, inferences made and applicable laws,” said the Pekan MP.

On Dec 8, 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction and the 12-year jail sentence and the RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who presided with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera unanimously dismissed Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on July 28, 2020. Najib then filed an appeal at the Federal Court.-Bernama