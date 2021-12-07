SRC hearing: Najib to show up at 12.30pm or risk arrest (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The SRC International hearing will continue at 12.30pm via online or an arrest warrant will be issued against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Court of Appeal (COA) Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who is leading a three-judge panel alongside Justices Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, also said the decision on Najib’s appeal against his conviction will go on tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the court was initially scheduled to hear Najib’s application to adduce new evidence in his appeal today.

Abdul Karim, however, decided to continue the proceedings of Najib’s appeal decision against his conviction and sentence in relation to the misappropriation of SRC funds tomorrow, as scheduled.

This is after counsel Harvinder Singh Sidhu, who represented Najib, applied for today’s and tomorrow’s proceedings to be postponed due to the defence team’s counsel being a casual contact to Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s son, Muhammad Farhan, who was tested positive for Covid-19.

“I want you to inform the lawyers that they can work from home. Tomorrow means tomorrow. We have not made any decision to postpone. We will hear the application (to adduce new evidence) today. Tomorrow is for the decision of the appeal. All submissions are done and over with six months ago.

“This is my order, the case (application) will be heard at 12.30 pm (today), which I will decide accordingly today,” he said.

On Dec 1, Najib applied to the Appeals Court to allow and to direct for viva voce evidence to be taken from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki, MACC investigating officer Rosli Hussein, who was the 57th prosecution witness in the SRC case, as well as evidence of any other witness in relation to the case.

Najib stated that he made the application following the MACC’s press release dated Nov 19 this year, on the recovery of fund assets of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) inter alia from Singapore, whereby the Government of Singapore had repatriated a sum of US$15.4 million to Malaysia relating to an account of Cutting-Edge Industries Ltd (CEIL) owned by Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz.