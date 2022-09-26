Sree Abiraame to train with leading South Korean ice skating club

PETALING JAYA: Young national figure skating prodigy C. Sree Abiraame is set to take a step further in the sport by undergoing a three-year training stint with South Korea’s leading ice skating club, The Skating Club Jewels.

The 10-year-old will move to Gimhae, a city in South Gyeongsang Province and where the club is located, as an early preparation to qualify for the 2028 Youth Winter Olympics and 2030 Winter Olympics.

“I am ready to train hard although training sessions there last for six hours. I am used to it,” she said when met by Bernama at the Sunway Resort here today.

Her father, B. Chendren said Sree would leave for South Korea on Oct 1 to begin her intensive training.

“This is phase four of Sree’s preparations on the world stage which require six hours of daily high-intensity training, six times a week.

“Training sessions in Malaysia last a maximum of two hours and we do not have complete facilities like over there. We will also have a technical coach when training there (in South Korea) and he will analyse Sree’s performance from time to time,” he said.

Earlier, Sree received sponsorship worth RM30,000 from Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) and also contribution amounting to RM60,000 from Yayasan Sime Darby to finance the cost of training there.-Bernama