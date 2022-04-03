  1. Home

Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests: Monitor

Sri Lankan crime scene officers inspect damaged vehicles after they were set on fire by demonstrators at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him, as many parts of the crisis-hit country face up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo/REUTRSPixSri Lankan crime scene officers inspect damaged vehicles after they were set on fire by demonstrators at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him, as many parts of the crisis-hit country face up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo/REUTRSPix

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka blocked access to social media platforms on Sunday, an independent monitor confirmed, after authorities imposed a weekend nationwide curfew to contain escalating protests over the island nation's economic crisis.

“Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram,“ said London-based internet outage monitor NetBlocks.

None of the five platforms was accessible from local internet service providers, AFP confirmed.-AFP