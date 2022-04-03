Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour curfew under state of emergency

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka declared a curfew across the island nation from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday as the country faced a severe power crisis and rising inflation, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued the Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

Rajapaksa said the emergency was declared in the interests of public security, protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

A protest has been planned via social media for Sunday.-Bernama