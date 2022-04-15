Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing amid shortages

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that it began limiting fuel issued at gas stations from 1 pm on Friday.

The CPC said that fuel worth 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees (US$3.2) would be issued for motorcycles each time. Fuel worth 1,500 rupees would be issued for three-wheelers and fuel worth 5,000 rupees would be issued for cars, vans, and jeeps.

CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said this limit does not apply to buses, lorries and commercial vehicles.

Earlier this week, the CPC announced that Sri Lanka's monthly fuel import bill had risen to US$700 million in April from US$450 million two months ago, due to increased global oil prices and higher domestic demand, especially for electricity generation.

In 2021, Sri Lanka's average monthly fuel import bill was US$311 million.

Sri Lanka has been undergoing a foreign exchange crisis and decided to suspend normal debt servicing of all affected debts for an interim period on Tuesday.-Bernama