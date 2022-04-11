Sri Lanka registers first monkeypox case: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said on Friday it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country, Sputnik reported.

The virus has been detected in a 20-year-old man, who came to Sri Lanka from Dubai on Nov 1, according to the country's health minister, Keheliya Rambukwella.

The Medical Research Institute (MRI) of Sri Lanka said on Friday that the man had been referred to a clinic with enlarged lymph nodes, fever and skin blisters on Nov 2. The MRI collected samples and conducted a PCR test on monkeypox, which was confirmed as a result.-Bernama