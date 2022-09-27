Sri Lankan President says to prioritise implementing FTA with Singapore

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (pix) on Tuesday pledged to prioritise implementing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore during a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Tokyo, reported Xinhua.

During the meeting, Wickremesinghe informed the Singaporean prime minister that an international trade office was being established in the President’s office.

Wickremesinghe also invited Lee to visit Sri Lanka next year when the country celebrates its 75th Independence anniversary.

Lee said that Singapore was looking forward to investing in Sri Lanka again, according to the President’s Media Division.-Bernama