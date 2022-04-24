Sri Pahang down Penang for first win of season

KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Pahang FC, who failed to win their first three Super League matches this season, finally ended the streak in style by hammering Penang FC 3-1 at the Darul Makmur Stadium, in Kuantan yesterday.

Although it was Penang who began brightly and laid siege on the Sri Pahang goalmouth, it was the home team who opened the scoring against the run of play when Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih let fly a rocket from outside the penalty box in the 28th minute.

Penang, though, fought back to equalise in the 46th minute, with Sukri Abd Hamid’s header beating the Elephant’s goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa.

Sri Pahang, however, restored their lead in the 64th minute when David Rowley headed home a cross from Baqiuddin Shamsudin before piling on more misery on Penang with the third - and final - goal by Sean Gianelli.

The result sees Sri Pahang occupying ninth spot with four points from one win, one draw and two losses.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United FC also picked up their first win in five outings with a 3-1 triumph over hosts Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Striker Francis Kone starred for Sarawak United with a brace, scoring with a header in the 46th minute and from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Sarawak United, under the guidance of experienced coach B. Sathianathan, had earlier opened the scoring through a Boris Kok header in the 21st minute, with PJ City’s lone reply coming from a powerful shot by M. Kogileswaran Raj in the 75th minute.

Sarawak United are now in 11th spot in the 12-team standings while PJ City occupy sixth position with seven points.

In the Premier League, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II regained top spot from Kelantan FC after notching a comfortable 3-1 win over Perak FC at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

JDT II got their goals through Fernando Rodriguez (24th min, 36th min penalty) and Adam Farhan Faizal (52nd min) while Hakimi Mat Isa slotted home the consolation goal for Perak from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Over in Kuching, Kuching City FC trounced the FAM-NSC Project Squad 4-0 at the State Stadium while Kelantan United edged UiTM FC 2-1 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.-Bernama