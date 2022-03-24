Sri Pahang save blushes against Manjung City, Perlis United down PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Super League side Sri Pahang FC saved their blushes against M3 League team Manjung City in the first round of the 2022 FA Cup at the Darul Makmur Stadium, yesterday.

The Tok Gajah squad were held to a goalless draw by the third division side before advancing to the second round through a 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout.

French-born player Billy Ketkeophomphone, Johan Cedric Francois, Muslim Ahmad, Manuel Hidalgo and Mohammad Azwan Aripin scored the spot kicks for Sri Pahang, while C. Sasikumar, who was lined up as the second penalty taker for Manjung City failed to hit the target.

Meanwhile, another third division team, Perlis United surprised Premier League side PDRM FC with a 2-0 victory at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras to advance to the second round.

The hosts were first stunned by Azrizan Ahmad’s goal through a free kick in the 26th minute.

PDRM then got a golden chance to equalise when referee Razlan Jofri Ali awarded a penalty kick to them in the 70th minute, but goalkeeper Hairol Fazreen Hassan denied import striker Mirbek Akhmataliev of Kyrgyzstan.

Mohamad Faizal Kadir’s powerful shot from outside the penalty box in injury time (90+5’) confirmed a stylish victory for Perlis United.-Bernama