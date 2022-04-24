Sri Pahang triumph on fighting spirit: Coach

KUANTAN: Sri Pahang FC's dogged determination and good execution of plans carried them to their first Super League victory, said head coach Christophe Gamel(pix).

He said his players showed good discipline and were focused to walk away with three valuable points against Penang FC.

“Tonight all our hard work paid off, as the players carried out my instructions well.

“The players did better compared to the three previous matches but there were still some weaknesses, such as lack of finishing and carelessness in conceding goals,” he told a press conference after the match at Stadium Darul Makmur here last night.

Sri Pahang took the lead in the 28th minute through Nor Azam Azih's goal but Sukri Ab Hamid drew level for Penang in 46th minute. David Rowley and Sean Gianelli scored in the 64th and 73rd minutes respectively to give the hosts a 3-1 win.

Christophe said his move to bring in several substitutes including Sean also paid dividends for the Elephants.

“I’m glad that several substitutes proved their worth and contributed to this victory,” he added.

Penang coach Tomas Trucha admitted that his team were still struggling although he disputed the second goal which the referee awarded to Sri Pahang.

“After tonight’s defeat, we need to take drastic action, perhaps by changing the team formation and dropping some key players for the next match,” he added.

Sri Pahang are lying fourth from the bottom with four points while Penang are last in the table with just three points after six matches. -Bernama