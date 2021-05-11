Sri Ram to defend himself against Rosmah’s bid to disqualify him, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told that former Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram will argue personally against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to disqualify him as the lead prosecutor in her corruption trial linked to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The matter was informed by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Mustafa P Kunyalam during case management before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today.

“My Lord, Datuk Seri Sri Ram himself will lead the submissions because he said this affects him personally, so he will come and submit, that is my instruction,” said the DPP.

To this, counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh, who leads Rosmah’s legal team stood up and objected to it, saying that there was no locus standi for Sri Ram to do so.

“Sri Ram cannot argue on his own cause, although this is not a judge in his own cause, it affects him personally. It will become a mockery. This is highly improper and coming from an ex-judge, he should know better,” said Jagjit.

Mohamad Mustafa further cited the case of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, whereby Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s appointment as a DPP was challenged and he (Muhammad Shafee) appeared himself to defend his appointment.

“We are guided by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s case, Muhammad Shafee was asked to be disqualified, he submitted on his own, there was no issue, it was decided by a Federal Court judge,” he added.

Rosmah’s other lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader replied that there was no issue about the fiat in Muhammad Shafee’s appointment as DPP.

“But here, the fiat (in Sri Ram’s appointment) is being challenged. He doesn’t have locus standi as far as the matter is concerned,” said the lawyer.

Muhammad Shafee, a senior lawyer, was appointed by the Attorney-General by fiat (authorisation) under Section 376 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) and Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution to conduct the appeal in Anwar’s case.

Judge Mohamed Zaini then asked both parties to resolve the issue before the hearing of the application.-BERNAMA