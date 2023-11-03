Srikandi Bersatu sets up UKPS to ensure PN captures three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu women's wing, Srikandi has established the Srikandi Election Special Unit (UKPS) to help the Perikatan Nasional (PN) capture Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in the upcoming state elections (PRN) in addition to maintaining administration in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said Srikandi Bersatu would play a greater role and work harder in ensuring that PN continues to be accepted by the people as well as being the choice of voters in the polls.

“Srikandi Bersatu is fully prepared and the establishment of UKPS will strengthen our work towards achieving that goal,“ she said when winding up debate during the Srikandi Bersatu general assembly here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rina said Srikandi is also determined to stand firm behind Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and is confident that the former prime minister is innocent.

“The charges (against Muhyiddin) are only to tarnish the image of Tan Sri Muhyiddin, Bersatu and PN, and it will in no way affect Srikandi’s focus in facing the elections but instead will raise the fighting spirit towards creating victory,“ she said.

Srikandi has also set up the 'hibah abah' fund as solidarity to help Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin claimed trial in the Sessions Court today to four charges of corruption amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million. -Bernama