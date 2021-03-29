Srikandi stands firm behind PM Muhyiddin, prepared to contest all seats in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi will always stand firm behind Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to face the 15th General Election (GE15) and is prepared to contest all seats if Umno refuse to tolerate it.

Its chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix), said healthy politics and the creation of a sense of peace and harmony for the people are very important in ensuring public order and economic stability especially when the country is facing the threats of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe that people’s livelihood has been very affected by Covid-19. Therefore, as an elected representative, I and all members of Bersatu Srikandi will continue to listen to the people’s grievances at the grassroots and will not add to the problems.

“This is the time to put the people first, especially in the implementation of the various economic stimulus initiatives announced for the people’s wellbeing, such as the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN), the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA), the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI) and the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (PEMERKASA),” she said in a statement here today.

Rina said Bersatu Srikandi will continue upholding the party’s principles of prioritising unity and harmony among the multi-racial and multi-religious people in the country; preserving political stability and national security; and steering towards sustainable economic growth in the best interests of the people and the country.

As such, she said all forms of provocation and attempts to shake the political stability in the country should be stopped.

She also called on all quarters to stay united regardless of their political ideologies in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and that focus should be given to the government’s efforts to develop herd immunity through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama