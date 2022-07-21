Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour launched

PETALING JAYA: The Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour was officially launched at Sunway Resort Hotel in Petaling jaya yesterday. It is a joint collaboration between Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia and Golf (Malaysia) Publications Sdn Bhd.

Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker officiated at the launch. Also in attendance were Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia Sdn Bhd managing director Takuya Ono, Golf (Malaysia) Publications Sdn Bhd general manager Andrew Ng and Malaysian Golf Association president Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

The Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour will provide junior golfers with an Elite Tournament Experience that prepares them for participation in national and international events.

The objectives of the Tour are to host professional standard golfing events for junior golfers in Malaysia, create elite and international standard event exposure for them, provide an additional competitive platform for juniors to develop and improve their skills, create more opportunities for them to accumulate World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

It will assist them to develop skills beyond the course that will benefit them in their future golfing careers and build a platform to engage with the junior golfers and their parents.

The Tour is organised around existing junior programmes, so junior golfers reap maximum benefits, and the Tour venues are spread throughout Malaysia with the final leg in the Central Region.

2022 SCHEDULE

●27-29 September Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Golf & Country Club, Selangor

●18-20 October Royal Perak Golf Club, Perak

●29 Nov-1 December Palm Resort Golf & Country Club, Johor

●13-15 December Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Selangor

All Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour tournaments are Stroke Play format, with a Gross and Nett Category. The number of 18-holes rounds at each tournament will be three for Category A & B and two for Category C, while a Practice Round arranged on the day before a tournament is held. Group A & B will qualify for WAGR points and all players can submit their scores to Junior Golf Scoreboard.

AGE GROUPS

●Group A – Boys 15-18, Girls 15-18

●Group B – Boys 13-14, Girls 13-14

●Group C – Boys 10-12 & Girls 10-12

The Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour will use an Order of Merit points system over four events to decide the winners. In the case of ties after the four events, the winner will be decided based on a countback of the final rounds score.

Gross winners in all age groups will receive prizes from first to fifth place, while Nett winners in every category will receive prizes from 1st to 3rd place. Order of Merit Prizes will be awarded to Groups A & B, first to third place at the final in December.

Junior golfers can register on a first-come-first-served basis via the Tournament Online Registration Form available at the official website of the Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour www.myjdtour.com.

Players in category A & B will be charged an Entry Fee of RM300 per event, while Category C will be charged RM250 per event.

All players who register for all four events will receive a personalised Srixon Ultralight Stand Bag (RM890.00), a Srixon Tour Umbrella (RM189.00), a dozen of Srixon SoftFeel Golf Balls (RM119) and a Srixon Cap/Visor (RM89).

The Srixon Malaysian Junior Development Tour will strive to incorporate feedback from parents to meet the needs of aspiring junior golfers and expand its depth and reach in coming years.