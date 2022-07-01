SSM: Discount on compounds under companies Act 1965 extended to Oct 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has extended the compound reduction incentive under the Companies Act 1965 to Oct 31, 2022.

The SSM had introduced the incentive on March 1, to be effective until June 30, 2022.

Through the incentive, companies and company directors are eligible for a compound reduction of 90 per cent from the original amount, applicable to all compounds issued due to offences under the Companies Act 1965, the SSM said in a statement today.

Those who wish to check on their compound status may contact the SSM by sending an email to ar_compliance@ssm.com.my or head to any SSM offices.-Bernama