ST investigating electrocution incident in Kelantan

PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission (ST) is conducting an investigation to identify the cause of the incident in which three sisters were electrocuted while wading through floodwaters in Tumpat, Kelantan yesterday.

“ST is very sympathetic and saddened by the incident and offers its condolences to the families of the victims.

“If it is found that there had been negligence or wrongdoing by any party, legal action may be taken under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) and the Electricity Regulations 1994,“ it sad in a statement today.

The incident happened in Kampung Bendang Surau near Morak.

The commission also advised the public to always be careful of the risk of electric shocks from current leakage that may occur around homes, especially during the rainy season and floods that are hitting the country now.

“The public is also advised to always observe the residential environment and report immediately to the electricity supply utility if there are any irregularities in electrical installations, such as torn electrical wire insulation and so on,“ according to the statement.-Bernama