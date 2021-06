KUALA LUMPUR: St. John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) will open a blood donation suite at the 1 Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya to help overcome the shortage of blood supply faced by blood banks in hospitals.

Its honorary secretary, Hoo We Tak, in a statement, today said SJAM had obtained the permanent location for the blood donation programme at the shopping complex for a three-year period.

“The location is an SJAM Community Centre which was opened in early May 2021.

“The centre will be turned into a blood donation suite which will be handled by the National Blood Centre (PDN), Ministry of Health with the co-operation of SJAM and 1 Utama Shopping Centre,” he said, adding the suite operates daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Hoo said that SJAM was planning to set up more blood donation suites in other locations.

He also lauded the contributions of corporate bodies and individuals to make the initiative a success.

SJAM chairman and commander-in-chief Datuk Lai See Ming said SJAM would endeavour to ensure that blood supply was always adequate at PDN and hospital blood banks nationwide.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day tomorrow, 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd will contribute a special goodie bag to blood donors at the 1 Utama Shopping Centre daily from tomorrow until June 30. — Bernama