Staff who fell to death was Health Care Assistant -HRPB Director

IPOH, Jan 21: The man who died after falling from the third floor of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here yesterday was a Health Care Assistant and not a medical assistant.

HRPB director Dr Abdul Malek Osman said the deceased, G. Rama Nair, 39, was a very friendly staff member and did not show any signs of having any problems while carrying out his duties.

“We hope all parties will respect the family’s privacy and avoid making any speculations as well as not spread any inaccurate or fake information,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Abdul Malek, who promised that the hospital would give its cooperation to the police in their investigation, said the deceased had worked from 8 am to 5 pm yesterday.

He also encouraged hospital staff to seek emotional support, if necessary, from the Mental Health Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) team.

Meanwhile, Ipoh District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted yesterday, confirmed that the body of Rama Nair was found by hospital guards in the HRPB motorcycle parking area at about 6.45 pm.

He said the case had been classified as sudden death.- Bernama