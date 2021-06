KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27 out of 5,574 candidates who sat for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2020 examination obtained Mumtaz or Excellent grade in all ten subjects, said Education Ministry’s Examinations Syndicate director, Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali(pix).

He said the national average grade (GPN) for STAM 2020 was at 3.04.

Speaking at a virtual press conference to announce the results, Pkharuddin said it is not relevant to compare STAM 2020 results with the previous ones as beginning last year, the examination was held under a new format.

“This will not have a big impact for the candidates to get a placement at universities as they have the same opportunity to further their studies,” he said.

In STAM 2019, 41 candidates obtained Mumtaz grade.

Pkharuddin said overall, 442 candidates or 7.9 per cent achieved Mumtaz results; 1,226 candidates (22 per cent) attained Jayyid Jiddan (very good); 1,758 candidates or 31.5 per cent received Jayyid (good); and 230 candidates or 4.1 per cent obtained Maqbul (pass) grade.

He said a total of 1,918 candidates or 34.4 per cent were not qualified to receive their certificates.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Pkharuddin said STAM 2020 recorded the highest number of the attendance rate in four year, namely at 83.39 per cent.

The results can also be obtained via SMS by typing identity card number and then key in the candidate’s STAM examination number and send 68886. -Bernama