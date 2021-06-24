Stampede after 40 cows escape from slaughterhouse (Video)

FORTY cows escaped a slaughterhouse and went on a stampede in a Los Angeles suburb. One of them was killed after it charged at a family.

The animals escaped the slaughterhouse at 7.30pm on Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The cows made their way to a neighbourhood and one of them charged at four members of a family. They suffered minor injuries after the cow knocked them to the ground. The cow was shot dead by deputies.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/100004094812565/videos/2585719274907874/