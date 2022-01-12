Starbucks Malaysia’s new contest to fly winners to Paris

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Emily in Paris series for a new collection, with each purchase grants buyers a chance to win a trip to Paris and other prizes worth up to RM50,000.

Berjaya Food Bhd group CEO and managing director of Starbucks Malaysia & Brunei Datuk Sydney Quays said the contest captures the same desire to live boldly and leave a positive legacy as the main character of the series, and hope that the message will resonate to customers across Malaysia.

Starbucks Asia-Pacific vice-president (product and marketing) said: “Starbucks is thrilled to partner with Paramount Consumer Products in bringing the bold and playful Emily in Paris + Starbucks merchandise collection to the fans of the series and Starbucks in Asia.”

The limited-edition collaboration will be available beginning Dec 6 at all Starbucks stores across Malaysia, including Brunei. However, only the merchandise purchased at stores in Malaysia will be valid to enter the contest.

The grand prizes are a seven days, four nights travel package with accommodation included for two people and a RM500 preloaded Starbucks card.

The second prizes are a three days, two nights stay at The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, including return flights for two and a RM400 preloaded Starbucks Card.

The third prize winner will get a three days, two nights stay at Berjaya Langkawi Resort for two and a RM300 preloaded Starbucks Card.

Those placed fourth to eighth in the draws will receive RM200 preloaded Starbucks Card together with Starbucks Merchandise worth RM500.

There will also be 100 consolation prizes awarded out for those who place ninth and over, in which they will receive Starbucks merchandise worth RM100 each.

To participate, customers need to purchase from the Emily in Paris + Starbucks collectible line between Dec 6 to Jan 2, 2023 and answer questions throughout the month-long campaign.

Registered Starbucks Rewards members are given double entries for each purchase.

Winners will be picked in front of a live audience early next year.