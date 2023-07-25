Starlink now available in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Starlink is officially available in Malaysia through its broadband that costs RM220 a month.

A satellite broadband service under SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed broadband with lower latency than traditional GEO satellites.

Starlink’s Malaysia page said it provides download speeds of around 100Mbps.

As reported by Soya Cincau, the satellite broadband plan costs RM220/month without a contract but the hardware has to be purchased separately.

The website states that users can try the service for 30 days and seek a full refund by returning the hardware.

It further states that Starlink offers two hardware options in Malaysia. The standard equipment costs RM2,300 while the High Performance option costs an eye-watering RM11,613.

Based on the report, Starlink said the standard kit is best for residential users for everyday applications while High-Performance is recommended for power users and enterprise applications.

Meanwhile, the High-Performance option is designed for improved weather resistance and offers 3x speeds at temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

For more information on the broadband, visit Starlink’s website at https://www.starlink.com/map.