State elections: PN expects to complete seat distribution Sunday - Sanusi

ALOR SETAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is expected to complete the seat distribution for the impending polls in six states this Sunday, said its election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix).

He said that currently only a few seats in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are still pending.

“There are a few seats in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan which have yet to be decided. As for Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, everything has been finalised.

“Previously, we gave Selangor and Negeri Sembilan one week (to finalise seat distribution) so this Sunday we will meet again with the PN leadership... Insya-Allah, this Sunday it will be finalised,” he said last night.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the Menteri Besar of Kedah, said the seats that are still pending are not ‘hot seats’, but have yet to be decided as they have not reached an agreement.

Previously, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was reported to have said that negotiations on seat distribution among the PN component parties had reached 80 per cent.

He also said that the first round of negotiations had gone smoothly and the distribution of seats had been conducted by consensus involving all PN component parties. -Bernama