State govt allocates RM112.95m to improve people's economy

KANGAR: The state government has allocated RM112.95 million to all state departments and agencies to implement projects that can have an impact on improving the economy of the people, including agriculture, animal farming, entrepreneurship, tourism and others.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) said that the people's economic development programme is always the main agenda of the state government and this year the state government allocates a considerable amount under development allocation in the Perlis Budget 2023.

“In an effort to help entrepreneurs and support the Perlis Free Trade Policy, the state government will cooperate with banks that are interested in managing business funds from the state government for petty traders who need financing.

“In addition, the agencies involved are also fine-tuning the appropriate implementation mechanism to enable the implementation of such efforts to provide maximum benefits for petty traders,“ he said at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly meeting here today.

He was replying to a question by Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil (PAS-Kayang) on the government's policy and policies in helping to improve the economy of the people and the state while acting as a facilitator to transform economic activities.

Mohd Shukri (PAS-Sanglang) said that apart from the state government, the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation (PKENPs) also played a role in transforming the state's economic activities.

He said among the efforts carried out by MPK was to provide affordable business space for the people, implement upgraded projects and build new business areas, simplify risk-free licence applications and implement the initiative to reduce the hawker licence fee by 20 per cent.

“Meanwhile, PKENPs has implemented efforts by providing business premises for sale or rent, buildings and selling industrial properties to attract investors.

“In this direction, PKENPs is providing new and affordable settlement areas for the people and implement programmes in various economic sectors such as agriculture, tourism and provide basic training to young entrepreneurs,“ he said. -Bernama