State govt bars alcohol sale at Ayer Keroh Country Club

PETALING JAYA: The Malacca state government has instructed the Ayer Keroh Country Club (AKCC) to stop selling alcoholic beverages within its premises.

In a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page today, the AKCC management said the new ruling was to be enforced with immediate effect.

The 57-year-old club is the oldest in Malacca, with a golf course, and other sports and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts.