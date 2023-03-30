State govt to bear funeral cost of siblings killed in blaze

MUAR: The state government will bear the cost of managing the remains of four siblings who died in a fire in Kampung Sabak Awor, here, last night.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said his office would also provide temporary accommodation for the parents.

He said the State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) provided an initial assistance of RM3,000 while the Muar District Office gave emergency aid of RM2,000.

In addition, he said, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) also provided clothes, mattresses, blankets and other necessities to enable the family to resume a normal life.

“We are also trying to provide a temporary residence that is not far from the cemetery. Currently, the district office has identified a homestay for a week,” he said when visiting the parents of the four siblings at the Forensic Department of the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF), here, today.

Mohd Fared added that the post-mortem was still ongoing and the remains of the four siblings are expected to be buried at the cemetery at Jalan Batu 6, Bakri, here.

He said the state government will also help with other aspects of welfare, right from hospital management to the funeral.

In the 7.49 pm incident yesterday, the four siblings, aged three to eight, died after their house was razed. -Bernama