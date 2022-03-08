State govts should prioritise, expedite land acquisition for federal projects: PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: State governments should prioritise and expedite approval for land acquisition applications for federal government projects.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is one of the decisions made at the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ Meeting which he chaired in Putrajaya today.

He said land for alignment-related projects should be approved through reservation, while those meant for operation centre office or station, shall be approved through vesting.

“The meeting decided that state governments should also help resolve all issues on state-owned land involved in government projects for the people,” he said in a statement here today.

He said further discussions would be held pertaining to the land premium or taxes to be charged by the state government in accordance with the provisions under the National Land Council.

The Prime Minister said the government is responsible for providing quality infrastructures for all Malaysians in a bid to stimulate the country’s economic growth, but land issues had caused delays in government projects which inadvertently gave financial implications to the government.

In the statement, Ismail Sabri also informed that the Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication Programme would be implemented starting next month, involving 480 pioneer localities nationwide and participation of all quarters, especially state governments.

He said the programme would adopt several approaches including setting up poverty eradication units at the federal, state and district levels, creating an integrated and centralised poverty database, enhancing bottom-up programme through a whole-of-nation approach, and implementing poverty eradication at te grassroots level.

Ismail Sabri said the programme, which aimed at eradicating hardcore poverty by 2025, will begin with Phase 1 involving 80 pioneer localities nationwide, while Phase 2 and 3 to begin in September and December respectively, and Phase 4 to 6 to be implemented next year.

“The programme is in line with the policy and new strategies to eradicate hardcore poverty under the 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan),” he said.

The Prime Minister said the meeting was also informed about the 20 disaster management strategies following the uncertain weather conditions caused by global warming.

He said of the total, 11 were short-term solutions, including ensuring preparedness of flood mitigation infrastructures (pumps, sluice gates, and generator sets) are at the optimal level as well as maintaining, deepening, and cleaning monsoon drains and canals, with the cooperation from the state governments.

“Also, upgrading the existing 516 siren stations and 155 web camera stations as well as developing 361 new ones; upgrading 100 weather observation stations with high-tech equipment that could provide real-time and reliable weather forecasts and warnings; and improving the capability of myCuaca application for efficient and effective critical information delivery for Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said long-term solutions, on the other hand, include the formulation of water sector adaptation law to empower climate change adaptation governance in the water sector; a nature-based solution approach such as the construction of river trails as a platform for community involvement.

Also by increasing the capacity of floodwater reservoirs and enhancing the implementation of the Integrated River Basin Management approach, he added.

The Prime Minister said the meeting also agreed to have more engagement sessions between the federal and state governments, especially on matters involving development projects in the states.

He said in the 12MP, the government is focusing on high-impact infrastructure projects, such as the East Coast Rail Line, the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking Project, and the Rapid Transit System.

Other projects are the West Coast Expressway, Central Spine Road, and the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Expressway, all of which would have socio-economic spillover effects on the states involved.-Bernama