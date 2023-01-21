State leaders extend Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration tomorrow, state leaders have extended festive greetings and their hope that the Year of the Rabbit will continue to bring stability and prosperity to the country.

In PENANG, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac cycle and hoped that the rabbit's natural qualities of wisdom, dexterity, agility and speed would motivate the people for a better future.

He also hoped the people and state would realise the Penang2030 Vision towards 'A Family-focused Green and Smart State that Inspires the Nation'.

In line with efforts to revive the country's economy and political stability, Chow said this year is expected to be an interesting one for various sectors including the tourism industry, investment, human capital development and the implementation of previously delayed mega projects.

“In general, in Penang, we still maintain harmony and the democratic principles that gives freedom as well as peace in the state,“ he said in his Chinese New Year message here today.

“The state government leadership will continue to work hard to ensure that the peace and order enjoyed so far is maintained,“ he added.

In MELAKA, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali hoped that Year of the Rabbit will bring good luck in the state government's efforts to increase and empower the state's economic development, especially in the tourism sector.

“Taking this opportunity, I wish to thank the people of Melaka who have supported the (state) government’s efforts towards maintaining unity and cooperation of the people.

“Celebrate the festival moderately and take care of your health and that of your family,“ he said in a video shared on his official Facebook account.

In PERAK, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and state government administration officials extended their Chinese New Year greetings and hoped the people and state would be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

“After three years of celebrating Chinese New Year in a gloomy atmosphere due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration will definitely be lively and cheerful again.

“Hopefully this new year will see the spirit of unity among us strengthened and will also see more prosperity for the people and the state of Perak,“ he said through a video shared on his official Facebook account.

Chinese New Year falls on Sunday and Monday. -Bernama